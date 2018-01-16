SDO Lakki suspended

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Executive Officer, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Engineer Shabir Ahmad has suspended SDO Lakki, Muhammad Ilyas Khan with immediate effect for his poor performance here on Monday. According to a statement, he has also dismissed Lineman Aurangzeb of PESCO Barikot Sub Division, Swat over prolonged absence from duty without permission.

Aurangzeb was served with notices to attend the office and explain reason for his absence but he failed to appear. In exercise of the powers conferred under Pakistan Wapda Employees E&D Rules-1978, the competent authority dismissed Aurangzeb s/o Qabil Shah of PESCO Bari Kot Sub Division Swat, from the date of his absence.

Shabir has directed all the staff of PESCO to perform their duties with honesty and dedication otherwise stern departmental action would be initiated against them.

Advertisements