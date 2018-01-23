Seasonal influenza claims three more lives in Multan

F.P. Report

MULTAN: As many as three people including a woman died of seasonal influenza in the Nishtar Hospital in Multan, bringing the total tally to 38 since December 15.

According to hospital administration, the deceased woman was from Muzaffargarh and two men were belonged from Rajanpur and Multan, respectively.

Multan health department spokesman told Geo that 12 people suffering from or on suspicion of the viral are under treatment in Nishtar Hospital.

The overall death toll due to the viral in South Punjab has increased to 38.

Advertisements