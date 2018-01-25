‘Secret Superstar’ earns over Rs 200 crores in China

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Perfectionist of Bollywood film industry, Aamir Khan’s ‘Secret Superstar’ movie earned Rs 200 in just five days after it was released in China.

Aamir Khan’s movies always welcomed in China and the trail started after the release of 3 Idiots, and later it picked up the pace with movies like Dhoom 3, PK and Dangal.

Now the Aamir’s 2017 film, Secret Superstar is been released in China and it was going very well and the trade analysts have predicted that the film will cross over Rs 500 crores in the Chinese market.

Secret Superstar is about a young girl who aspires to be a singer and in the process becomes popular. It proves that Aamir and his films always seem to be a hit with the audience.

