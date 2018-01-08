Secretary of Balochistan CM arrested from Karachi over corruption allegations

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Amid the political crisis in the largest province by area, the secretary of Balochistan chief minister (CM) has been arrested from Karachi over corruption allegations against his conduct.

Ayub Qureshi was taken into custody by the law enforcement officials today. Initial reports claimed that millions of rupees were seized from his residence in the Sindh’s provincial capital.

He is accused of taking bribes and transferring a certain portion of that money to the Balochistan CM Sanaullah Zehri. Allegations against Qureshi include providing Rs 6.8 million to Zehri on a monthly basis and involvement in other illegal activities.

The investigation agencies are interrogating Qureshi and probing his assets. Sources claimed that Qureshi also has assets in the UAE and other countries.

