Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: FC Balochistan, under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, foiled major terrorist activity in the province on Saturday, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

An intelligence-based operation conducted in the Mastung area of Balochistan recovered a cache of arms.

The operation was conducted on the information of suspects arrested earlier, added ISPR.

Ammunition, explosives, sniper rifles, grenades and IEDs hidden in caves were recovered.