Senate election: ECP announces polls schedule for Islamabad’s two seats

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that election for the two senate seats of Islamabad will be held on March 2

The ECP issued a notification in this regard on Sunday after the approval of the polling scheme by President Mamnoon Hussain.

According to ECP, the Senate elections will be held on March 3 as 52 members of the Upper House of Parliament retires on March 11.

Earlier on Friday, ECP informed that the nomination papers can be taken by February 10 while their scrutiny will be conducted on February 13.

The ECP is yet to issue the schedule for the elections of senators from the tribal areas as the president has not approved for FATA the Elections Act, 2017.

Earlier, on Friday, the ECP issued the election schedule of all four provinces.

According to the ECP, four senators will be elected on general seats from FATA, 11 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan each, and 12 each from Sindh and Punjab — including seven on general seats, two on technocrats’ seats, two on women’s seats and one on a minorities’ seat.

Islamabad too will elect two senators on general and technocrat seats.

