Senate election: ECP approves 23 nomination papers for FATA general seats

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved 23 nomination papers from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) for the senate election on general seats.

ECP officials added that four nomination papers of candidates were rejected. Some of the candidates whose nominations paper were approved are including Sajid Hussain Turi, Hidayat Ullah, Shamim Afridi, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Hillalur Rehman, Malik Najamul Hassan, Shoaib Hassan, Tahir Iqbal, Syed Akhonzada Chittan, Saleh, Faizur Rehman, Said Jamal, Shahid Hussain, Pir Muhammad Aqal Shah, Shahban Ali, Haji Khan, Ziaur Rehman, Malik Afzal Din Khan, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Jangriz Khan and Nizam Uddin Khan.

The officials added that the nomination papers of four candidates that were rejected by the commission for the elections include Irfan Ullah, Haider Shah, Adnan Sattar and Shah Khalid.

