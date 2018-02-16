Senate summons Defence Minister over ISPR statement on army deployment in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD (APP): Senate on Friday summoned Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir over the statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) referring that army troops will be deployed in Saudi Arabia as part of the bilateral security pact.

According to details, certain Senators expressed concerns over the recent policy statement given by ISPR. “In continuation of ongoing Pak-KSA bilateral security cooperation, a Pakistan Army contingent is being sent to KSA on training and advice mission,” Pakistan Army’s media cell had informed on Thursday.

It added that “troops already there will not be employed outside KSA. Pak Army maintains bilateral security cooperation with many other GCC / regional countries”.

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani has asked Federal Minister for Defence Dastgir to clarify the matter and answer concerns of the Senators with regard to sending army troops to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the matter, Senator Farhatullah Babar commented that it was a matter of bypassing the authority of parliament. He requested the chairman to discuss this matter in the parliament.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Friday met Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan who called on him at Rawalpindi GHQ.

