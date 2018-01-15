Seven policemen killed in Taliban attack in Farah

Monitoring Desk

FARAH: The local officials confirmed that as many as seven police personnel were killed and three others were injured in a Taliban attack in Farah province on Sunday evening.

Farah Governor Mohammad Arif Shahjahan told Afghan media men that a group of Taliban militants on Sunday night attacked security check posts in the outskirts of Farah City when the police forces members went to the area to help their comrades who were attacked by Taliban insurgents.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

