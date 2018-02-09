Seven terrorist arrested in police, rangers operation in DG Khan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: At least seven suspected terrorists were arrested in an operation conducted by police and Rangers in Dera Ghazi Khan under operation Radd-ul-Fasaad on Thursday night.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement in this regard and it stated that the operation was carried out on intelligence based operations (IBO) in Dera Ghazi Khan by Pakistan Rangers Punjab along police force and arrested seven terrorists.

Laptops and other communication equipment was also recovered from the arrested terrorists.

Advertisements