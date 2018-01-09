Seven US soldiers killed in Nangarhar Province in last year

Monitoring Desk

NANGARHAR: At least seven US soldiers were killed in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan last year and it proved to be the deadliest area for US forces in the world.

US forces and warplanes conducted hundreds of strikes and ground operation in the Nangarhar province and it is one of the few places Americans have been routinely accompanying Afghan forces into battle.

Last year 21 soldiers were killed battling in different parts of the world including Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Niger and seven of them were killed in Nangarhar province last year and in the current year US military sustained its first death of the new year during operation in Achin district of Nangarhar.

There are around 14,000 US troops in the country this year, up from 11,000 through much of 2017.

