Seven year-old boy raped, murdered in Karachi: Police

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Body of a minor boy was found near the National Stadium Road of Karachi and the initial investigation report confirmed that the boy was sexually abuse before murdered.

Police told private news channel that, the seven-year-old boy was sexually abused before being strangulated to death. Police added that body of a boy was found in the bushes near the National Stadium, and was rushed to Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.

According to the deceased’s father, the boy had been missing since noon.

