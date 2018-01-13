Shabbir continues to lead the table on third day as well

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Shabbir Iqbal maintained his lead with 207 gross 9 under on third round of Bank AL Habib’s 7th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Championship underway here at Karachi Golf Course.

M. Munir of Islamabad alongside Amjad Yousuf of Karachi Golf Club are following Shabbir with gross 210 6 under. Lahore Garrison Golf’s Matloob Ahmed is close with his 211 gross 5 under.

Today M Safdar Khan of Gujranwala shot an eagle on hole 6 blue and is at 5th position with 214 gross. Pakistan’s number 4 Golfer Waheed Baloch of Karachi Golf Club played two under today and is at 12th position with 216 gross.

Saturday’s leader in the senior professional category was Ghani Khan of Karachi. Ghani played 5 under par. Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Jabbar and Mehmood Kiani were following him together with 71.

Kashif Masih of Lahore Garrison Golf did 75 and leading in the Junior Category. Nadeem Khan and Kamal Khan are following him together with 78.

Total 46 professional golfers will compete in final round today (Sunday). Bank AlHabib’s 1300cc car is still waiting for the lucky hole-in-one champ.

