Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The first teaser of Shah Rukh and Katrina Kaif starrer movie was released and after a lot of speculation the name of the film was also revealed that the movie has been titled Zero.

Badshah of Bollywood will be seen playing a dwarf in the film and the video gives a glimpse of how his character will be in the film.

The teaser is proof enough that the movie will garner a lot of attention as the release date will approach.

