Shah urges Shehbaz, Sana resignations after Kasur incident

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah has said that Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah must resign from their posts after they were failed to keep law and order in the province.

Shah said that CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah are responsible for the province and providing protection to masses but the recent tragic incident of Zainab in Kasur proved that they were failed in their responsibility and therefore they need to resign from their posts.

Syed Khursheed Shah said this outside the parliament house. Shehbaz Sharif suspended a DSP for the death of peacock in Jati Umra then why not some big head of the province to resign and suspended from their post as they were failed to trace the abducted minor in Kasur.

It is not the first incident which was happened in Punjab province and it happening regularly because government not taking serious action in the previous cases, Shah added.

PPP leader further added that if one looks at police performance and court response on law and order situation in provinces, Punjab’s situation is worst.

