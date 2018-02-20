Shahbaz can be a better premier than Nawaz: Musharraf

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former president Pervez Musharraf has said that Shahbaz Sharif can be a much better prime minister comparing to his disqualified brother.

While talking to private news channel, he said that Nawaz Sharif political career is over and now it is time for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) needs to distance themselves from the disqualified premier as he is trying to destroy the institutes for their own benefits.

Regarding the political future of MaryamNawaz, former President predicted that Maryam’s future in politics is bleak and her own party will not accept as a politician.

Musharaf claimed that under the present circumstances, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz, will be elected in the centre in the upcoming elections and Pakistan Peoples Party will again form the government in Sindh.

The former president is facing a treason trial for clamping emergency in the country on November 3, 2007. He was barred from travelling abroad after his name was placed on the exit control list (ECL) on April 5, 2013.

However, he had left for Dubai on March 16, 2018, hours after the interior ministry issued a notification to remove his name from the exit control list (ECL).

Musharraf said that he was likely to come back to Pakistan after the tenure of the present PML-N-led government ends.

Advertisements