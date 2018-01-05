Shahbaz Sharif sends legal notice to two private channels

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif sent legal notices to two private news channels for airing baseless and fake news regarding his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Shahbaz Sharif’s Counsel Mustafa Ramday, stated in the notice that two television news channels trying to defame to him by leveling baseless corruption allegations and also spreading fake news regarding his recent visit to Saudi Kingdom.

The legal notice demanded an apology from the channels within 14 days otherwise CM Shehbaz reserves the right to pursue legal action against them.

