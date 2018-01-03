Shahid and Shraddha Kapoor likely to reunite in “Batti Gul Meter Chalu”

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Sharaddha Kapoor likely to reunite in the upcoming next movie with the title “Batti Gul Meter Chalu”.

As per the Indian media, the first choice for the film was Katrina Kaif but she couldn’t sign the film because of her busy schedule and later the producers approached Ashiqui 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor for the role.

The story is based on the fight of a common man (Shahid Kapoor) against the electricity board and other power distribution companies over corruption.

The film is scheduled to release on Aug 31, 2018.

