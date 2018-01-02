Sharif brothers meet Saudi Crown Prince MBS, Nawaz likely to return tonight

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a 1.5 hour-long meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman late Monday night and both the brothers are expected to return to Pakistan tonight.

The private news channel reported that Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince twice in last 24 hours and both the leaders discussed the matters of mutual interest and sources said that Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of Crown Prince in building the new Saudi Arabia.

CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Tuesday morning while Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan tonight after spending two days in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisements