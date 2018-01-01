Sharif family trying to save his looted money: Kyani

F.P. Report

CHAKWAL: President PTI Northern Region Punjab Raja Aamir Kyani said on Sunday that Sharif family is making last attempt to save the looted money but 210 million people of Pakistan would not spare him and it is likely that Sharif family is going to another exile as the screw on them is tightened in the coming days and people of Pakistan have realized that present system is not delivering, therefore change is very much on the card.

He was addressing a press conference at the election office of Raja Tariq Afzal Kallas the candidate of PP-20 by election that is scheduled to be held on 9th January. Secretary General PTI Distt. Chakwal Ali Nasir Bhatti and Ch. Mohsin Hassan Khan were also present on this occasion. Raja Aamir Kyani was confident that in the prevailing situation Raja Tariq Afzal of PTI would win the election and the public meeting of Imran Khan on 6th January at Chakwal would change the whole scenario of the political situation.

Aamir Kyani further told that the govt. have started rigging the election from the day first, govt. machinery is to be used while the code of conduct issued by election commission of Pakistan is violated shearly as parliamentarians of PML (N) were holding not only public meetings but they were confessing door to door in favor of ruling party candidate.

Responding to another question Aamir Kyani was hopeful that PTI had moved some basic amendments in the election rules and he was confident that a more powerful and independent election commission would be constituted before the commencement of 2018 general election.

