Sharifs visits to Saudi Arabia not aimed at deal with establishment: Ahsan Iqbal

F.P. Report

NAROWAL: Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has rebuffed the reports claiming that visit of Sharif brothers to Saudi Arabia is aimed at striking a deal with the establishment.

Talking to the media persons in Narowal on Sunday, Ahsan Iqbal said that reports of the British media regarding engagements of Sharif brothers in Saudi Arabia were completely baseless and out of context.

He alleged that baseless reports were meant to affect the popularity of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The Interior Minister asserted that at present, Pakistan was facing severe threats and conspiracies were being hatched against the country abroad.

He said that the all parties conference (APC) convened by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and opposition parties aimed at spreading anarchy in Pakistan and that it would fulfil the agenda of Pakistan’s enemies.

Ahsan Iqbal further claimed that opposition political fronts want to have General Elections 2018 postponed out of fear of loss against PML-N.

