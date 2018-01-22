Shehbaz threatening NAB, Nawaz threatening apex court: Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry has said on Monday that Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif is threatening National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while Nawaz Sharif is threatening the apex court.

Reacting to Shehbaz Sharif’s lengthy press conference in Lahore after he appeared before the accountability department in Ashiana Housing Scheme corruption case, Chaudhry alleged the chief minister of threatening the institution.

While criticising ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), PTI spokesperson said that there are ‘police encounters’ unfolding in the country and no lawmaker is doing the necessary in the issue.

He said that PTI demands to have Hudaibiya Papers Mills case reopened. PTI has decided to become a party in the case, Chaudhry announced.

While talking about upcoming General Elections 2018, he said that the law does not permit Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to state that it requires more than three months to prep. The commission could hire more staff but elections are to be completed within 90 days.

Chaudhry claimed that cases against Nawaz Sharif were moving towards sentences including seizure of properties and life imprisonment.

PTI spokesperson further asserted that PML-N does not own a party single office.

