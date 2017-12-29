Shipping activity at Port Qasim

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Brisk shipping was recorded of the Port where five ships, Maersk Denver YM Miranda, Yasa Pembe, Khor Gas and Quetta carrying Containers, Chemicals, Coal, LPG and Furance oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile gas carrier ‘Kano’ and Edible oil ship lime Galaxy also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was observed of the Port at sixty five percent where a total of eleven ships namely Maersk Denver, MSC Heldi, Pan Oceanis, Yasa Pembe, Eptalofs, Corana, YM Miranda, Khor Gas, Maria-III, Ejnan and Quetta are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola seeds, Chemicals, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Furnace oil during last 24 hours.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 132,966 tonnes, comprising 97,056 tonnes import cargo and 35,910 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,420 Container (TEUs),(1,350 TEUs imports and 1,670 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port.

Gas carrier ‘Khor Gas’ sailed out to sea on Thursday morning while three more ships Maersk Denver, MSC Heidi and Ejnan are expected to sail on same day (today) following ships are currently at outer anchorage for waiting to berths.

Two ships, Priority and Tiamat Gas carrying Containers and LPG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Thursday.

, 28th December, while three more ships Prosper, Hansa America and Teno with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 29th December 2017.

