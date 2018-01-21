Shoaib Malik ruled out from T20I series

Monitoring Desk

WELLINGTON: Pakistan Tour Management Committee has decided that Shoaib Malik will not be part of the team for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Shoaib Malik had suffered a concussion during Pakistan’s fourth ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on January 16.

The 35-year-old was not wearing a helmet when he was struck by Colin Munro’s throw. Reviewing advice from top medical consultants, the committee took the decision to send Malik back from New Zealand so he can be given the best chance to recuperate from the symptoms of the delayed concussion he is currently showing. “Shoaib Malik suffered a delayed concussion, when he was hit on the head by a wayward throw during the ODI in Hamilton. He has been making good progress since suffering the delayed concussion and is showing daily signs of improvement. He has been advised to rest a minimum of seven to ten days for the concussion to resolve.

