Showbiz stars protest against child abuse in the country

F.P. Report

KARACHI: TV and film stars on Friday gathered outside Sindh Assembly to register their protest against child abuse in the country.

Faisal Qureshi said it had been enough in silence and now they would no more keep mum on this issue.

“I request you all that it is not the time to fear. Support us. We are very hopeful that our efforts will bear fruits,” he said while talking to media before Sindh Assembly. Model Nadia Hussain, Actress Ayesha Omar and other showbiz personalities were also present on this occasion to express solidarity with Zainab Ansari’s family and other child abuse victims.

Earlier this week, seven-year-old Zainab was kidnapped, raped, murdered and dumped near garbage heap in Kasur. The incident sparked widespread protests in the country, demanding justice for the victim.

The girl’s rape and murder sparked widespread outrage as the people from all social strata deplored the incident as horrific, demanding justice for Zainab.

The entertainment industry stars told that Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza had constituted a committee comprising women. The committe members along police would deal with any case of rape. “We completely support this act. We have to anyhow stop child abuse,” they said.

“We will not back off from this stance. We will also meet chief justice, we will push for a law inthis regard and ensure its implementation for speedy trial,” they said.

Faisal Qureshi said we should spread awareness about that. He said even in the United States such cases were widely taking place despite much awareness.

“I have done shows on this topic and even made a drama on it, but how can a little kid resist against a grown up man,” he asked.

Ayesha Omar sought for introducing reforms in the Child Protection Bill to help prevent child abuse.

