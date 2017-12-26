Sindh government announces public holiday on Dec 27

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Government announced public holiday on December 27 to mark the death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has signed the summary on Tuesday for a province-wide public holiday on December 27.

It is expected that all offices, autonomous or semi-autonomous, working under the Sindh government will remain closed on December 27 (Wednesday).

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 during a public gathering at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh.

