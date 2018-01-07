Sindh government to launch smart teaching and learning project

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Sindh government is all set to introduce smart teaching and learning projects in the province in collaboration with the Sindh Education Foundation.

Muhammad Afzal, spokesperson of Sindh government told state radio that the smart teaching and learning project will be offered to students of KG to fifth grade and adding that under this project, android-based applications in Urdu, Sindhi and English languages.

He informed that the government will provide grant for establishing the audio visual rooms in the first phase of the project and training of more than 3,000 teachers, 700 head teachers and 700 IT teachers in digital content and continuous supervision is also part of this project.

