Sindh govt extends Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for three months

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh government has extended the special policing powers of the Rangers in Karachi for next three months.

Chief Minister Murad Syed Ali Shah approved the special powers to Rangers in Karachi for 90 days as the current validity of powers to Rangers in Karachi division under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 expires on Wednesday (today)

CM Murad Ali Shah appreciated the Rangers achievements during the operation launched in Karachi in September 2013 against the killers, extortionist, therefore the Sindh government extended the special powers to Rangers for another three months.

Under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, Rangers can take independent actions against criminals and suspected terrorists within Karachi division for 90 days.

