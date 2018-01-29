Sindh govt reappoints Dr Asim as head of HEC

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former Federal Minister and senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Dr Asim Hussain was appointed as the head of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) by the Sindh government on Monday.

The Sindh chief secretary has issued the notification in this regard. Dr Asim is facing corruption cases and after the decision of Sindh government by appointing Dr Asim as head of HEC, Federation of All Pakistan Academic Association has announced to stage a protest against the appointment, claiming the Hussain, in his previous tenure, failed to show the performance.

After the appointment, Dr Asim will enjoy the status of a minister. He had held the same post when he was arrested by Rangers in 2015.

Dr Hussain was facing charges regarding corruption of Rs479 billion and providing treatment and shelter to terrorists at his hospital.

According to NAB, Dr Asim created an artificial shortage of gas during his tenure as a result urea fertilizer prices increased to Rs1830 from just Rs850.

