Sindh High Court employee held over killing of State Life worker

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have arrested an employee of the Sindh High Court (SHC) over suspicion of his involvement in the killing of a State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan employee who was found shot dead in Orangi Town last month.

The sales manager of State Life, Abdul Wahid, 50, was found dead on November 22 near German School in Gulshan-e-Bihar area of Orangi Town. His body had been found stuffed in a box on a street, which triggered fear and panic among area residents.

West Zone-SSP (Investigation) Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said the police with the help of modern technology arrested the suspect, Amir Usmani, who worked as a clerk at the affidavit department of the provincial high court.

The senior officer said that the suspect had allegedly invited the victim to a place in Al-Fatah Colony of Orangi where he kept him in illegal confinement and demanded ransom from his family for release.

However, he allegedly gunned down the sales manager over resistance and stuffed his body in a box before throwing it on the street near the school two days after the murder.