Sindh Minister, Wife found dead in Karachi’s residence

KARACHI: Minister Sindh Mir Hazar Bijarani and his wife Fariha Razzaq Haroon were mysteriously found dead in their residence here on Tuesday.

According to SP Clifton Tauqeer Naeem both of the couple has been shot in heads, however, it’s still to be ascertained if they were assassinated.

Dr Semi Jamali, head of the emergency services in Jinnah Hospital, told The Frontier Post that the there were three bullet wounds on body of Fariha Razaq.

Responding to media outside Bijarani house, provincial minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan said that Bijarani couldn’t committee suicide. “He was very down to earth and loving person, I have never heard of him a word which may be called unwanted or negative,” Wasan told.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and PPP lawmakers rushed to Bijrarani’s residence immediately the news of his death flashed on News Channels.

Deeply shocked to learn about the murder of veteran PPP politician Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani & his wife. May Allah rest their souls in eternal peace & give patience to the bereaved family & friend,” Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

Nafisa Shah, Member National Assembly from Khairpur and Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian termed the death a big tragedy for the family and the PPP both.

Dr Arif Alvi, a lawmaker from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweeted; “Very sad to hear about my friends Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and Fariha Razzaq Haroon shot dead. Met him on Monday last and Fariha came over for lunch to my house on Saturday.”

Raja Umar Khattab, a senior police official, told that Bijarani was shot once and four misfired bullets were found from the scene. The senior police official also confirmed that the weapon had been recovered.

Sources add that one of the misfired bullets was still stuck in the breech of the weapon and that the weapon belonged to Bijarani.

The wife’s body was on the floor while Bijarani was found on the couch, the sources further added claiming that the wife had been shot in the head from the front while Bijarani had been shot in the temple.

The police have taken three members of the domestic staff including a woman were into custody along with two police guards for investigation.

Sindh Information Minister, Nasir Shah said that Bijarani despite his status as minister and head of his tribe, did not prefer protocol and security. “Bijarani always led a very simple and low-profile life.”

The provincial information minister added that those responsible for the murder will be caught and brought to justice.

A forensic team has reached the residence and is collecting evidence. Inquiries are also being conducted over who was present at the house.

Bijarani was born on July 10, 1946 in Karampur,Sindh, and belonged to a family which was prominent in the PPP and Sindh politics. He completed his Bachelors from National College Karachi, later doing his MA in political science and LLB from Sindh Muslim Law College.

In 2013, Bijarani was elected from the PS-16 constituency of Jacobabad-Kashmore. He also represented the constituency in 1974, 1977.

In the past he had also served as a MNA (1990-93) and (1997-2013). In 1988 he served in the Senate.

Fariha Razak Haroon was a well-known journalist, who was also a Sindh Assembly MPA from 2002-2007.

