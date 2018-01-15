Siraj wants politicians to follow rules

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: Ameer Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the politicians would be strong only when they subjected themselves to the constitution and the law.

Talking to the media at Sukkur Press Club on Sunday, Sirajul Haq said the politicians felt their insult to stop at the red signal or to line up in a queue like others. JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, deputy Secretary General, Muhammad Asghar, JI Sindh chief Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui, and other local JI leaders were present on the occasion.

The JI chief supported PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri’s demand for the arrest and trial of all those responsible for the Model Town killings and said every aggrieved party had the right to protest over delay in the grant of justice.

