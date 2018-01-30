Six of a family killed in Kurram Landmine blast

F.P. Report

PARACHINAR: As many as six people were killed and another one was injured in a landmine blast in Kurram Agency on Tuesday.

According to Political administration the landmine blast took place Maqabal area of Kurram Agency on Tuesday in a result six people including three women were killed.

It added that the explosive device went off near a car and all the deceased have been identified as members of a family.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, while rescue officials have also reached the spot.

Earlier, in October 2017, four security personnel of Frontier Constabulary (FC) were killed and three injured when three improvised explosive devices (IED) went off in an area of Kurram tribal agency.

