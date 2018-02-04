Six foreigners injured in Italy shooting

Monitoring Desk

ROME: Police has confirmed that at least six foreigners were injured after a shaven-headed far-right supporter on Saturday opened fire on the people in central Italy and was later arrested.

Police told media that after the morning assault in the town of Macerata, the killers made a fascist salute with Italian flag draped over his shoulders and shouted “Viva Italia”, or “Long Live Italy”.

Town mayor Romano Carancini said that the suspect opened fire in eight areas in the town and also targeted the office of the centre-left Democratic Party and injured six people were injured and all of them are foreigners.

Local news channel showed the suspect being arrested at the town´s war memorial. Police also posted a photo of the capture.

Italian media identified the man as Luca Traini, 28, and said he was a member of the far-right anti-immigration Northern League party, who had run in local elections last year.

Some 119,000 people landed in Italy last year, down 35 percent on 2016.

The Northern League is part of a populist coalition tipped to do well in the elections.

