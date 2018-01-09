Six including four policemen martyred in Quetta blast

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least six persons, including four police personnel, were martyred and 17 others injured on Tuesday when a suspected suicide blast rocked Quetta’s Zarghoon road near the Balochistan Assembly building.

The explosion took place near a police truck parked close to GPO Chowk on Zarghoon Road, located in the city’s high-security Red Zone, around 300 metres from the provincial assembly building.

The DC, Farrukh Ateeq, confirmed that a police vehicle was targeted in the blast. However, he said he could not confirm the number of wounded persons.

But hospital sources confirmed the death toll, saying at least six persons, including four policemen, were martyred and at least 17 others injured in the explosion.

Police officials did not officially disclose the exact nature of the blast. However, initial investigation suggested a suicide bomber was attempting to target the Balochistan Assembly building but detonated his explosives near the high-security Red Zone area.

Security sources said personnel were on their way back after completion of routine duty when the bomber detonated his explosive. The blast also damaged a public bus nearby.

Police personnel took positions around the provincial assembly building, while additional contingents were also called in following the blast.

Security officials said a bomb disposal team was also present at the location conducting necessary search and sweep exercise and examining the nature of blast.

