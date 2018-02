F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: As many as six persons were killed and 20 others injured after a passenger bus and wagon collided on Tuesday in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.

Rescue officials told that the accident happened because of over speeding and carelessness during driving.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to nearby hospitals

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to ensure best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Advertisements