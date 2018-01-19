Six killed as conflict in Faryab intensifies

Monitoring Desk

MAIMANA: Four rebels, one policeman and one civilian have been killed during clashes in northern Faryab province, police said on Thursday.

Abdul Karim Yurish, provincial police spokesman, told Afghan media the four Taliban militants were killed and six others wounded during a clash with police in Ghormach district on late Wednesday night.

One border police was also killed and another wounded in the clash, he added.

A security official, who wished to go unnamed, said the Taliban attacked security posts in Kamp Chenayee, Abgramak, Watan and Sar Kohi areas from four directions. The source said Mullah Qayum, a Taliban commander, was among four militants wounded in Afghan forces’ retaliatory firing.

Ghormach district fell to Taliban six months ago. Afghan security forces have since been besieged in their camp and a number of security posts. Transportation routes to the district are blocked.

Meanwhile, Kohistan district police chief Mohammad Naser expressed concern over the security situation in the district and said only four villages of the 135 villages of the district were under their control and the rest were with the Taliban. “The four villages may also be lost to militants if the situation does not improve,” he said.

The militants have intensified attacks on areas under government control since two weeks and people in these areas are trapped, he said.

The government forces would be obligated to make a deal with militants if they failed to break the siege, he added. Naser said a shopkeeper was killed and another civilian was wounded by Taliban firing in the district bazaar on late Wednesday.

