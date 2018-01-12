Six US senators reached on immigration deal

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: A group of six US senators from both the democratic and republican parties said that they had agreed on the reform in immigration and will now working to get support for the agreement in Congress.

A group of six senators issued a statement in this regard and according to it, they were working for four months and now finally reached an agreement to introduce reforms in border security, the diversity visa lottery, chain migration/family reunification, and the Dream Act, the areas which were outlined by the US president Donald Trump.

