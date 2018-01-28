Siyal writes to provinces seeking assistance for Rao Anwar’s arrest

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Interior Minister of Sindh, Sohail Anwar Siyal wrote letter to all provinces, capital and Gilgit Baltistan and demanded assistance in the arrest of suspended SSP Rao Anwar and his team.

SSP Rao Anwar and his team was ordered to arrest by Supreme Court and given three days for Sindh police as he was accused in extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Earlier, on January 13, Rao Anwar claimed to have killed four terrorists in encounter conducted in Shah Latif town Karachi and Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27 years old native of Waziristan was among the killed people but the after the protest of Naqeeb committee was formed to probe the incident and it was proved that Naqeeb was innocent and also the encounter was also fake.

Sohail Anwar Siyal has said it is good for Anwar to appear in front of the inquiry committee, especially due to the fact that the investigation revealed the encounter he conducted was fake.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja urged Anwar to “face the court” and adopt a “legal course” of action rather than continue evading detention.

