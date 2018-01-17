Smuggler held, hashish recovered

F.P. Report

SWABI: The district police have seized five kilogram charas and one kg heroin and arrested the smuggler and the police set on fire 457 kg contraband in the presence of judges on Tuesday, said police.

When contacted, Shafiq Ahmad, SHO of Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate police station said that there were on routine patrolling near the Gadoon Estate when noticed a monocycle rider and he was stopped and searched by police party. “We have recovered five kg charas and one kg heroin from bike rider, Abid Khan who belongs to Gandaf villager,” he said. “A pistol has also been recovered from the arrested smuggler”. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile the district police in the presence of officials of judiciary and police have set in fire 419 charas, 34 kg heroin, four kg opium and 24 bottles of wine. The burnt contraband was seized during last one year by the district police.

