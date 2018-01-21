Sonam Kapoor wants to work in ‘Guide’ remake

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood seductress, who known for her sizzling style, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she would love to be part of Guide remake and playing the role of Rosie which was originally played by Waheeda Rehman.

She said this while talking to media persons as she is busy in promotion of her upcoming movie PadMan with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte.

Sonam added that Waheeda (Rehman) aunty was looked beautiful and she was excellent in the film. It’s also one of my favorite classics of all times.

Advertisements