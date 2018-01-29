Sonam Kapoor wishes to become film director

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor has said that she wants to direct a film and working hard for it to fulfill my wish of becoming a film director.

While talking to reporters at Mumbai, Sonam Kapoor added that she is waiting for good script and soon she will come up with good film to amuse the viewers.

Sonam Kapoor had already announced to get married in March this year with friend, Anand Ahuja and according to reports she has already booked Umair Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur for a week.

The outspoken Sonam has never hide anything about her relationship with Anand as both are often spotted together while their pictures and videos are quite viral on social media.

