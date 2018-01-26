SOTY 2 to be release on November 23

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Student of the Year 2 to be released on November 23 of this year and Tiger Sharoff will play the lead role and will have two new girls opposite him

Karan Johar will again produce the second part of Student of the Year. The first part of the film launched fresh faces, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

All three of them have found a strong place in the film industry for themselves. The second part of the film will launch two new leading ladies, names of faces like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Manushi Chhillar and more have been doing the rounds.

Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff both posted on their social media accounts the final release date of the film. The film will hit the theatres on November 23 this year. After the release date of the film has been announced a lot of excitement has started building up among the audience.

Advertisements