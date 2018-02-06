Spiritual leader Sialvi accepts Rana Sanaullah’s explanation

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pir Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi, spiritual leader and the custodian of Sial Sharif Shrine of Sargodha, has accepted the explanation of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Pir Sialvi had been heading a campaign and was demanding the resignation and apology from Sanaullah for his remarks during a TV show.

He added that now he is satisfied over the explanation by the Punjab law minister over the matter of Ahmedis.

The spiritual leader added that MPA Nizam Sialvi went to Lahore with his permission, and in the meeting Rana Sanaullah gave the justification to him and cleared all the reservations of the spiritual leader.

Meanwhile, Pir Sialvi further said that the misunderstanding between Sahibzada Nizam Sialvi and Sahibzada Qasim Sialvi has been cleared, adding that there is no contention between the sons.

On Jan 25, Pir Khawaja Hameeduddin Sialvi took back his call of protest after meeting Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

