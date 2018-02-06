Split in MQM-P deepen over Senate tickets

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) clearly divided into two groups over the issue of senate tickets and the rift was clearly deepened in the party meeting.

Two senior MQM-P leaders Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan were clearly opposing each other in the party meeting and the difference were deepened over the issuance of party tickets for the senate election.

A meeting was ended in chaos on Monday after both the groups were favoring their own names for the senate tickets and Sattar and his supporters left Bahadurabad for the MQM-P chief’s residence at PIB Colony.

The supporters of Sattar also chanted slogans in his favor while the supporters of Amir Khan remained with him at the meeting’s venue.

Meanwhile sources said the session at Bahadurabad will resume soon and be chaired by Amir Khan.

Four out of eight MQM-P senators, including Col (R) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi, and Nasreen Jalil will retire next month. Senate elections are scheduled to take place on March 3.

Advertisements