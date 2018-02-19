Sri Lanka crushes Bangladesh to complete T20 series sweep

Monitoring Desk

SYLHET: Opener Kusal Mendis smashed a half-century Bangladesh and Sri Lanka completed a 2-0 clean sweep on Sunday after crushing Bangladesh by 75 runs in the second Twenty20 international.

Sri Lanka scored 210-4 in the 20 overs with the help of Mendis blazing 70 runs off 42 balls.

In reply Bangladesh was not in a mood of chase and they were struggling from the beginning and bowled out for 135 in Sylhet.

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad top-scored for Bangladesh with 41 before being run out, with opener Tamim Iqbal making the only other meaningful contribution with 29.

Mendis, who was named both man of the match and series, hit six fours and three sixes in reaching his T20 international career-best score, taking the attack to the opposition while Gunathilaka at the other end made a brisk 42.

Sri Lanka also won the preceding tri-nation one-day international tournament and a two-Test series by 1-0 in their successful month-long tour.

