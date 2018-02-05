SRK appreciates Ranveer Singh performance in ‘Padmavat’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan appreciated the performance of Ranveer Singh in ‘Padmavaat’ and called it a brilliant picture.

Ranveer Singh, who played role of Alauddin Khilji in ‘Padmaavat’ movie and yesterday Shah Rukh Khan, was answering questions of his fans on twitter. Ranveer asked about the performance in ‘Padmavat’ in reply, SRK I liked the movie and now I will call u only Khilji as u looked to me Khilji after your performance in ‘Padmavat’.

‘Padmaavat’ was released on January 25th and it still continues to rule at the box office. the film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead alongside Ranveer.

Advertisements