SSP Group asked to bring investment plans to Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called upon the Strategic Swiss Partners (SSP) Group to bring business and investment projects to Pakistan as Pakistan was emerging as a lucrative destination for business and investment. He was talking to Dato Ahmad Hisham Zainal, Partner Investments of Strategic Swiss Partners based in Malaysia.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that CPEC has enhanced prospects for business and investment in Pakistan due to which many foreign countries and investors were looking at Pakistan with great interest for joint ventures and investment. He said that it was the right time for SSP Group to set up its sub office in Pakistan and explore new business and investment opportunities in Pakistani market. Talking about prospects of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia, he said that both countries have great potential to set up joint ventures in the fields of pharmaceuticals, livestock & dairy, food processing, energy, chemicals, Halal products and particularly light engineering.

He said being one of the leading financial advisors, SSP Group should play role to connect private sectors and investors of both countries for JVs in above fields.

Speaking at the occasion, Dato Ahmad Hisham Zainal, Partner Investments of Strategic Swiss Partners (SSP) Group said that his company was a leading financial advisory firm with multiple years of industry experience of both initiating new and enhancing existing business opportunities and investments.

He said headquartered in Switzerland with sub offices in Malaysia and the UAE, SSP Group brought world-class expertise in business with a valuable understanding of the current and future status of the economy and transforming this knowledge into profitable investments.

He said SSP Group delivered solutions to its clients with optimum investment performance by realizing the full potential of the market through its integrated platform.

He said SSP Group worked with a large global network to effectively deliver business and investment projects. He said SSP Group has worked on a wide range of projects from green field developments to the investments in established corporate companies.

He said he was on a study visit to Pakistan to explore how SSP Group could contribute in initiating new and enhancing existing business opportunities and investment in Pakistani market. Muhammad Naveed Senior Vice President ICCI, Dildar Abbasi and others were also present at the occasion.

Both sides discussed various options for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Malaysia through enhanced interaction between the private sectors of both countries.

