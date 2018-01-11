Sugar mills’ shifting: SC accepts Sharif family’s petition against LHC decision

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan accepted the Sharif family’s petition against the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision regarding the shifting of their sugar mills out of South Punjab.

Last year in September, the LHC had ordered the mills which are owned by members of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s family, to move out of South Punjab.

Disqualified leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jahangir Tareen and businessman of South Punjab had contacted the court against illegal shifting of their sugar mills to South Punjab despite a ban.

During the hearing, the chief justice ordered Tareen’s counsel, Aitzaz Ahsan, to assure the court that Tareen’s sugar mills will purchase the available sugarcane from farmers at the government rate.

Chief Justice Nisar observed that he will personally monitor the process of the sugarcane purchasing, adding that he will hear the matter in his chambers if any complaints arise from farmers. Accepting the Sharif family’s plea for hearing, the court adjourned the case until April 18.

