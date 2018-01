Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Friday has said that the death toll has increased to 20 in a suicide attack in Kabul’s PD9.

The MoI issued a statement in this regard and it added that 30 others were injured in the deadly attack. It further informed that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives in Banaee area in capital of Afghanistan where protestors and police force members had gathered.

The blast occurred at 8:30pm on Thursday evening.

